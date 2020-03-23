Castleark Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BP by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 577,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,951,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,380. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

