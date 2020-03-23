Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Arco Platform worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Arco Platform by 1,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $964.57 million, a P/E ratio of -658.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

