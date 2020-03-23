Castleark Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 155,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.77. 34,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,330. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.