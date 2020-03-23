Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Jeld-Wen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $7.81. 24,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,686. The company has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.64. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

