Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 2,207,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

