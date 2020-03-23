Castleark Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,341,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

