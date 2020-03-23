Castleark Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 160.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $23.08. 60,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

