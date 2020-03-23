Castleark Management LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 521,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,545. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.