Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,023,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 405,089 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NYSE GNRC traded down $6.60 on Monday, hitting $78.18. 46,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,842. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

