Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HB Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HB Fuller by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. 50,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

