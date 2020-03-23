Castleark Management LLC Purchases 6,215 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,072. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

