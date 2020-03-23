Castleark Management LLC Purchases 99,030 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,194,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

