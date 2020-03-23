Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,145 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coherent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.02. 19,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,989. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

