Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,745 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,128.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

