Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,010 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. 18,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

