Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after buying an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after buying an additional 264,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,305,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,920,000 after buying an additional 513,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 889,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

