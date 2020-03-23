Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of GDS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. 145,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

