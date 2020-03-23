Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.75. 199,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

