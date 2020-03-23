Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,920 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after buying an additional 410,087 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,333,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after buying an additional 119,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 114,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

