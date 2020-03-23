Castleark Management LLC Sells 115,336 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,336 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,592,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

