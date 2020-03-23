Castleark Management LLC Sells 15,845 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.96. 291,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

