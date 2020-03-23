Castleark Management LLC Sells 32,879 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Heartland Express worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after buying an additional 328,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Heartland Express by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. 20,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

