Castleark Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 322,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,789. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

