Castleark Management LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

