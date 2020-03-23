Castleark Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 255,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

