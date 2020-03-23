Castleark Management LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $37.93. 35,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

