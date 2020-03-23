Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

