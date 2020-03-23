Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 4,774.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

