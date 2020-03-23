Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,972. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

