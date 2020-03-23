Castleark Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nice by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,411,000 after buying an additional 170,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 630,096 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,190,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,677,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,386,000 after purchasing an additional 182,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,142. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

