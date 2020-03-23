Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $2.95 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

