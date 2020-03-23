Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.26. 358,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,900. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

