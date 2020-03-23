Caxton Associates LP Acquires 17,891 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of NMI worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,603. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.