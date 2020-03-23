Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 29,172 Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. Allergan makes up 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Allergan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.75. 514,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,934. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.