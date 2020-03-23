Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $9,630,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $16.96. 2,685,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,196. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

