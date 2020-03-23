Caxton Associates LP Buys 19,254 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 3,940,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,383. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

