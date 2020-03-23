Caxton Associates LP Buys 75,205 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,205 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of DHT worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

