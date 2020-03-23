Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,659 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

