Caxton Associates LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

CNA stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 470,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

