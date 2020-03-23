Caxton Associates LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Oracle by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,450 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,055,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,068. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

