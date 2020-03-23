Caxton Associates LP Has $12.26 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,171 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

BAC traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $18.08. 177,876,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,489,472. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

