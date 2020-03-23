Caxton Associates LP Has $5.63 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1,930.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

