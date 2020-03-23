Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,908,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,427,640. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.