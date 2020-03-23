Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 539.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.