Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.09 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

