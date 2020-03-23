Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.36 Million in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 668,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

