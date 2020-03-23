Caxton Associates LP Invests $2 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

