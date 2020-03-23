Caxton Associates LP Invests $9.24 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $56.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,902.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,977.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,841.24. The firm has a market cap of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.