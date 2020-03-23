Caxton Associates LP Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.73.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.76 on Monday, reaching $434.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

