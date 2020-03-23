Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $27.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.46. The company had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.